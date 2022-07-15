Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,999 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $16.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.46. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $22.73.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.