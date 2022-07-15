iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Holdings Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. now owns 11,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $298.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.13. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $284.31 and a 1 year high of $453.66.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.