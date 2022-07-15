iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $19.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.57. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
