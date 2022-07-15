iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $169.56 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

