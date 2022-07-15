iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Position Lessened by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $87.26 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.75 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.40.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

