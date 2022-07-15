Jackson Square Capital LLC Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,611 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.4% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.0% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 12,471 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3.7% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 13,821 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 28,805 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 31,162 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $254.08 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

