Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Violich Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.8% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 311,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,289,000 after buying an additional 18,460 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $175.68 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $462.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.27.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.92%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.29.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

