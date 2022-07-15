Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 47,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 43.1% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $159,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $175.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.27. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.29.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

