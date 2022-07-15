JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.1% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $317.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $134.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

