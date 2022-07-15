Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 547,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,705,000 after acquiring an additional 32,925 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $589,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 400.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SON shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

In related news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON opened at $57.67 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -502.55%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

