Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,267 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 96,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 528,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $86.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.15. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $84.95 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

