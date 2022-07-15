Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,617 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PKW opened at $77.00 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $75.33 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

