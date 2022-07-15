Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $60.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.50 and a 200 day moving average of $77.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 36,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,880,624.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

