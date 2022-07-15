Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,831 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.10.

NYSE:RCL opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.14. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $98.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.52.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.