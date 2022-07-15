Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,628 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.68% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 672,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,756,000 after buying an additional 222,615 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,481,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 20,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 15,812 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $48.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average is $51.14. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $57.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

