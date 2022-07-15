Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 623 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,727 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $159.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.07 and a 200-day moving average of $184.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $140.33 and a 1-year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.80.

About NXP Semiconductors (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.