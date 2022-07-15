Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 629 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $221.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.49.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 64.54%.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.
About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air Products and Chemicals (APD)
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.