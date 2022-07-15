Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 629 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $221.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.49.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 64.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

