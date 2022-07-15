Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 977 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,018,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,433,000 after acquiring an additional 31,217 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 44.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 557,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,334,000 after purchasing an additional 170,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.86.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $111.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.72. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 28.65%.

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

