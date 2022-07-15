LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 869.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 514.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of LCI Industries to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.25.

In related news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total value of $422,467.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries stock opened at $119.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.56 and its 200-day moving average is $118.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.47. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $96.32 and a 1 year high of $163.33. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.40.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $3.23. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.10%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

