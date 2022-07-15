Ledyard National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.1% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.29.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $175.68 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.27. The company has a market cap of $462.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

