Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) PT Lowered to $20.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.85.

LBRT stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.37. Liberty Energy has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $792.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.42 million. Liberty Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $456,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,455,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,054,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $30,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,571,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,001,180 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 5,231.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

