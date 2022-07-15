Luca Lazzaron Sells 31,496 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 31,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $332,912.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 530,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Luca Lazzaron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Luca Lazzaron sold 235 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $2,392.30.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Luca Lazzaron sold 21,440 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $273,574.40.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Luca Lazzaron sold 19,380 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $265,506.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Luca Lazzaron sold 15,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $202,800.00.

Shares of CXM opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth approximately $777,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 100,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,552,000. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CXM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

