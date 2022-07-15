Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,863 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 66.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $108.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.23. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MANH. Raymond James raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

