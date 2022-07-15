Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 125.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MASI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Masimo by 1,864.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 535,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,982,000 after acquiring an additional 508,537 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Masimo by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,840,000 after acquiring an additional 149,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,026,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,740,000 after acquiring an additional 133,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,137,000 after acquiring an additional 100,388 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Masimo by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,951,000 after acquiring an additional 87,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MASI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.

MASI opened at $125.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.98. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $112.07 and a 1-year high of $305.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.30.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.04 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

