Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 241,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.9% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 12,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $108.00 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $317.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $155.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $134.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Argus lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

