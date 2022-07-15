Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,861 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.6% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 25,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $134.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.83. The company has a market cap of $317.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

