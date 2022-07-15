Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is BNC Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,966 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 5.3% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,260,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.72.

MSFT stock opened at $254.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.95 and a 200-day moving average of $286.14.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

