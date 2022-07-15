Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 372.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,247 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 49,072 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 53.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MFG opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.92 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

