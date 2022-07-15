Morgan Stanley Lowers F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $205.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of F5 from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.17.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $144.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.77. F5 has a twelve month low of $142.43 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.15.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that F5 will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,394.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total transaction of $164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,178 shares of company stock valued at $712,229. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of F5 by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,373,834,000 after purchasing an additional 416,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in F5 by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,932,000 after buying an additional 517,198 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in F5 by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,955,000 after purchasing an additional 237,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in F5 by 1,216.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $237,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

