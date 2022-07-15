MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of MP stock opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average of $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 3.30. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $60.19.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. The business’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MP Materials will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,003,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Connie K. Duckworth acquired 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.37 per share, for a total transaction of $583,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,535.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 535,289 shares of company stock worth $21,550,078 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MP Materials by 29.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after buying an additional 1,441,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,193 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after purchasing an additional 838,085 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $91,789,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,993,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,287,000 after purchasing an additional 160,885 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

