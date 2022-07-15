New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMFC opened at $12.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.21. New Mountain Finance Co. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $14.11.

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $68.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.62 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 68.37%. On average, analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Klinsky acquired 18,350 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $234,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,181,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,919,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Hamwee acquired 20,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $232,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,611.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 86,100 shares of company stock worth $1,068,268. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Hovde Group decreased their price target on New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

