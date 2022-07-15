New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,520,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,121,000 after buying an additional 1,679,722 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,932,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,245 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $9,733,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,847,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,622,000 after purchasing an additional 595,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 409,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 252,158 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $9.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

