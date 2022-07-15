Nvest Financial LLC Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nvest Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 619 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 428,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,190,573,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,102,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,244.22.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,207.35 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,247.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,526.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

