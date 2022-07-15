OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Holdings Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,150,000. Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at $99,805,000. Varde Management L.P. acquired a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at $49,521,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 957,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,936,000 after purchasing an additional 573,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightlight Capital Management LP acquired a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $23,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,167,591.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, April 29th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

NYSE OMF opened at $37.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.71.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

