Optas LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Optas LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.4% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Rivers Group raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the first quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $9,409,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 14.6% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,175.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,244.22.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,207.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,247.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2,526.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

