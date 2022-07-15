Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,257,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $1,258,000. Phoenician Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $20,082,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LGIH shares. StockNews.com cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. BTIG Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

LGIH opened at $96.21 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $175.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 14.77.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.60. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $546.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Ryan Edone acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.38 per share, for a total transaction of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,971.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

