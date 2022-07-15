Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Terex were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,528,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Terex by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after buying an additional 53,457 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Terex by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 51,389 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth $987,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,529.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Terex stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $53.82.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.13 million. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is 15.85%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

