Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $1,437,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,201,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,633,744.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $3,614,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,357,828.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 543,333 shares of company stock valued at $8,934,161. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,469,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,064,000 after buying an additional 476,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,352,000 after buying an additional 2,013,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,833,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,746,000 after buying an additional 697,141 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,807,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,338,000 after buying an additional 266,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 504.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,090,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,366,000 after buying an additional 6,751,253 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

