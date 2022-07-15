PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 25,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $108.00 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.56 and a 200-day moving average of $134.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $317.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

