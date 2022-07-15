Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,767 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,069 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 7.8% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Apple by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 15,939 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. now owns 33,521 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 17,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 116,232 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.49.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.47 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

