PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 798.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

NYSE PFSI opened at $47.38 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.79.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $657.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.42%.

In related news, CIO Vandad Fartaj sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $112,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 108,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $651,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 351,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,608,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFSI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile (Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.