Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.20% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $103.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.32. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $361.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.52%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PIPR shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

