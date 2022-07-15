PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

PJT Partners stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.81. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.60.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $246.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.14 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

