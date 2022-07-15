PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Argus cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Shares of PPL opened at $27.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.88%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

