Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Public Storage by 102.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 target price on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.82.

NYSE PSA opened at $306.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.10. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $292.32 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 77.75%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

