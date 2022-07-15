Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stake Lessened by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RPD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at $2,206,000. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at $223,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

RPD stock opened at $67.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.81. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 5,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $327,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

