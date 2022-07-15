RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) by 312.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 21,795 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.30% of RCI Hospitality worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $676,000. ADW Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 949,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,908,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RICK opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.08. The company has a market capitalization of $474.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.89. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $46.49 and a 12 month high of $94.33.

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $63.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

RCI Hospitality declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

