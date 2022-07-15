Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in Realty Income by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 44,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on O shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.14.

Realty Income stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 291.18%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

