Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,210 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RS. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RS. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.83.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total transaction of $1,960,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $174.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $135.46 and a 1-year high of $211.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

