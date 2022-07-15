Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,804,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 302,660 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.0% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,362,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.49.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

